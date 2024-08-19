Tyler Lee Stratford.

A man with links to West Northamptonshire is wanted on recall to prison after breaking licencing conditions imposed following a conviction for attempted robbery.

Tyler Lee Stratford is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with licencing conditions which were imposed in April 2021, following his conviction for attempted robbery.

Anyone who has seen the 23-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000491720.