Man with links to Northampton wanted on recall to prison

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Bradley Buchanan, aged 32, of No Fixed Abode, has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Buchanan was sentenced in September 2015 for possession with intent to supply and was recalled to prison on September 5, police today confirmed.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Buchanan should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident number 19000485468.