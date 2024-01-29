Man with links to Northampton wanted in connection with several offences after incident in Kettering
Offences include burglary and stalking
A man with links to Northampton is wanted in connection with a series of offences after an incident in Kettering.
Joshua Mark Punter, aged 31, is wanted in connection with several offences including burglary, assault and stalking following an incident in Kettering on December 15 last year.
Anyone who has seen Punter or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000022953.