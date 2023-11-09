Man with Desborough links wanted by police in connection with Northampton assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 30-year-old Shane Lewis Hurns, who has links to the Desborough area.

Officers want to speak to Hurns in connection with an assault in Northampton in November this year.

Anyone who sees Hurns, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

