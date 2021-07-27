The area in which the chase happened.

Police officers investigating an incident where a man with an axe chased another man through Northampton streets.

Northamptonshire Police received reports of a man pursing another man with an axe in the St James area between 6.35pm and 6.50pm on July 18.

The pursuit included Spencer Bridge Road, Sandhill Road and Weedon Road and a number of vehicles stopped as a result of the incident.

A 40-year-old man from Northampton has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with this incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are now appealing for affected drivers to get in touch, especially if they have dashcam footage or any other footage of the incident.