'Man with a beard' smacked 11-year-old boy in face as he walked home from school along busy Northampton road
Detectives appeal for witnesses to assault close to The Trumpet
Detectives are investigating reports an 11-year-old boy was hit in the face by a man with a beard as he walked home from school along a busy Northampton road in broad daylight.
Officers believe the child was on Wellingborough Road, close to The Trumpet pub, when the incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm on September 14.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "An unknown man ran towards the boy and struck him to the right-hand side of his face, causing jaw pain and redness.
"The suspect is described as a black man with a beard, around 5ft 8in, wearing a grey jumper with the hood up, black joggers and trainers."
Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly ask drivers who use Wellingborough Road regularly to call 101 using incident number 21000536373.