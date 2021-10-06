'Man with a beard' smacked 11-year-old boy in face as he walked home from school along busy Northampton road

Detectives are investigating reports an 11-year-old boy was hit in the face by a man with a beard as he walked home from school along a busy Northampton road in broad daylight.

Officers believe the child was on Wellingborough Road, close to The Trumpet pub, when the incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm on September 14.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "An unknown man ran towards the boy and struck him to the right-hand side of his face, causing jaw pain and redness.

Police say the boy was walking along Wellingborough Road when he was attacked

"The suspect is described as a black man with a beard, around 5ft 8in, wearing a grey jumper with the hood up, black joggers and trainers."