Man wielding metal baseball bat splits teenager's lip in Northampton

A man is wanted after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted with a metal baseball in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The incident took place on September 11 between 3.20pm and 3.40pm in Webb Drive, in Upton.

A 15-year-old boy and his friends were playing football outside the Mini Mart.

A man then came down from one of the flats above the shop, wielding a metal baseball bat and hit the boy with the bat, causing a split bottom lip.

The suspect is described as a white, bald man, of large build, wearing blue shorts and a dark coloured long-sleeved top.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.