Man who travelled to Northampton is urgently wanted by police in connection with kidnap

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call police on 999, urgently

A man who travelled to Northampton is urgently wanted by police in connection with a kidnap.

57-year-old Ian Scott who is wanted by Thames Valley Police in connection with a kidnap that occurred in Milton Keynes on Monday (December 11).

Police say Scott is believed to have travelled to the Northampton area and is described as a white and of a medium build with a dark coloured beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark coloured jacket with distinctive red collar and black and grey beanie hat.

Police urgently want to speak to 57-year-old Ian Scott.