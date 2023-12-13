Man who travelled to Northampton is urgently wanted by police in connection with kidnap
A man who travelled to Northampton is urgently wanted by police in connection with a kidnap.
57-year-old Ian Scott who is wanted by Thames Valley Police in connection with a kidnap that occurred in Milton Keynes on Monday (December 11).
Police say Scott is believed to have travelled to the Northampton area and is described as a white and of a medium build with a dark coloured beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark coloured jacket with distinctive red collar and black and grey beanie hat.
Anyone who sees Scott, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 999 as a matter of urgency, quoting incident number: 236 of 12/12/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.