Man who jumped out of car before carrying out assault in Northampton town centre sought by police

A hunt is underway to find a man who jumped out of a car before assaulting a man in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 23, at about 1.30pm, when a black Peugeot pulled up next to a man in College Street.

The driver then got out of his car and assaulted the man before driving off in the direction of St Andrew’s Street towards Grafton Street.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.