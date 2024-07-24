Man who fraudulently claimed social housing from Northampton Borough Council fined in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, who fraudulently claimed social housing from the now defunct Northampton Borough Council, has been sentenced in court.

Craig Andrews, of Gordon Field, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, appeared in at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on July, 17 after he previously pleaded guilty to fraud and providing false information to commit fraud.

In 2019, Andrews “dishonestly” failed to disclose that he was the sole tenant of a property in Blectchingdon, Oxfordshire. He then claimed social housing he was not entitled to. He also supplied a false tenancy agreement for the Oxfordshire home, which was used to “commit or assist in the commission of fraud”, according to court papers.

West Northamptonshire Council's Counter fraud uncovered the full extent of Andrews’ dishonesty and led to a conviction.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: " Fraudulent activities like these are unacceptable. We want to make it clear that West Northamptonshire Council will not tolerate any form of dishonesty. We are committed to thoroughly investigating all fraud cases and act against anyone who tries to exploit the system."

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Access to social housing is a crucial support for many in our community, and honesty is essential in ensuring that those who need help receive it.

"The impact of such fraudulent actions is far-reaching, affecting not just the immediate system but the entire community. We must ensure that housing resources are allocated fairly to those who truly need them.”