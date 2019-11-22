Man who died in Wellingborough crash named by detectives

Police have re-appealed for witnesses to a fatal motorbike car crash on the A45 earlier this week.

Officers today named the motorcyclist as Christian Neil-Smith, 39, who died following the single-vehicle collision around 7pm on Monday, November 18, on the A45 eastbound, on the approach to the Turnells Mill Lane junction. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but later died.

Detectives in Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage and are appealing specifically for anyone behind Christian’s motorcycle to come forward.

Anyone who saw the incident, who has dashcam footage before, during or after the collision, or has information about it should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 515 of November 18.