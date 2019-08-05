Man wanted who asked 'can I show you something?' before exposing himself in Northampton park

A man is wanted for indecently exposing himself to a woman and following her out of a Northampton park.

The incident took place on Bradlaugh Fields between 6pm and 6.20pm on July 24 when a woman was approached by an unknown man.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in relation to the incident.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in relation to the incident.

After saying “Excuse me, can I show you something?” the man exposed himself to the woman, then followed her along Aintree Road, before another man chased him off.

The suspect is described as white, aged 20-30, around 6ft 2in tall and of medium build. He had short, cropped, fair hair and spoke with an Eastern European accent, possibly Polish.

Police have released images of a man they believe may have information about the incident and are appealing for the man, anyone who recognises him or anyone with information about the incident to call 101.