Man wanted who asked 'can I show you something?' before exposing himself in Northampton park

A man is wanted for indecently exposing himself to a woman and following her out of a Northampton park.

The incident took place on Bradlaugh Fields between 6pm and 6.20pm on July 24 when a woman was approached by an unknown man.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in relation to the incident.

After saying “Excuse me, can I show you something?” the man exposed himself to the woman, then followed her along Aintree Road, before another man chased him off.

The suspect is described as white, aged 20-30, around 6ft 2in tall and of medium build. He had short, cropped, fair hair and spoke with an Eastern European accent, possibly Polish.

Police have released images of a man they believe may have information about the incident and are appealing for the man, anyone who recognises him or anyone with information about the incident to call 101.