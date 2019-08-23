Man wanted over Corby theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a theft in Corby.

In an appeal launched yesterday (Thursday), police said the incident took place between 9pm on July 18 and 2am the following morning in York Road.

Do you know this man?

A car was broken into and a bank card was stolen from inside.

The bank card has since been fraudulently used.

A police spokesman said: "The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."