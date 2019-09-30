Man wanted on recall to prison found on Northampton Burger King roof

A man escaping police capture was arrested after he was found on the rooftop of a Northampton fast food restaurant.

Northamptonshire Police were called at about 2.10pm on Thursday, September 26 after a man wanted on recall to prison was spotted in the St Giles Terrace area.

A man was pictured sitting on top of a chimney.

The man, who was escaping police, later clambered onto rooftops in St Giles Terrace and Abington Street where he was spotted by shoppers on top of Burger King.

Part of St Giles and the neighbouring churchyard remained closed as all emergency services, including fire and the ambulance service, were called to give assistance while the incident was ongoing.

The man was later safely brought down by the police and arrested at the scene.