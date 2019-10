Detectives are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted in relation to a number of Northampton assaults.

Noor Alam, 36, of no fixed abode, also goes by the name Ahmed Zakir, and police want to speak to him in connection with a number of Northampton assaults.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alam should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000524436.

If you see Alam, you are asked to call 999 immediately.