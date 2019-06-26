Man wanted for shouting racial abuse at people in Northampton neighbourhood

A man shouted racial abuse at members of the public on a Northampton road.

Police are trying to identify the man picture following the incident on June 2 at about 7.40pm.

Do you know the man in these pictures?

A man shouted racial abuse at people in Abington Avenue, close to the junction with Stimpson Avenue.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information helpful to the investigation.

The man, or anyone with information about his identity, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.