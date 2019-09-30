Man wanted after Northampton church's choir room is burgled during Sunday mass

A man is wanted for breaking into the backroom of a Northampton church and stealing thousands of pounds in valuables - all while Sunday mass took place just metres away.

Shocking CCTV has shown how a man 'crowbarred' his way into the choir room of All Saints Church before stuffing possessions into a rucksack.

A man is wanted for breaking into All Saints Church's choir room during Sunday service.

But most troubling of all for the church's rector Father Oliver Coss is how the break-in took place during Sunday service as unaware worshippers and visitors sat just metres away.

CCTV shows the man rifling through the choir room at 10.30am on Sunday (September 29). He stole bank cards, mobile phones, purses and a laptop. Three of the victims in the burglary were children.

In a tweet, Father Oliver Coss said: "He came into church, accepted a hymn book, and sat with us until the choir processed down.

"When he knew the room was empty and the service in progress, he crowbarred his way into the choir room and thieved with enthusiasm from kids."

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000 520160.