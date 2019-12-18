Man wanted after Kettering pub break-in

A man who broke into a Kettering pub fled empty-handed after he was disturbed by an alarm.

In an appeal launched today (December 18) police released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident at The Warren in Stamford Road.

At about 3.45am on November 24, a man gained entry to the pub by breaking a ground floor window at the front of the building.

A police spokesman said: "Once inside, it is believed he was disturbed by the alarm. Nothing was stolen.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000631918."