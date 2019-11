Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Earls Barton.

A charity collection box was stolen from a shop in Earls Barton in Mears Ashby Road earlier this year, although police have not revealed when.

Officers investigating the crime would like to speak to the man pictured.

A police spokesman said: "The man or anyone who knows who he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."