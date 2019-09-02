Man undergoes surgery after stabbing near Northampton McDonald's

A man has been rushed to hospital after he sustained stab wounds outside McDonald's.

Northamptonshire Police was called to the Drapery on Saturday, August 30 at about 8pm.

The incident took place outside McDonalds on Saturday night.

A 18-year-old man was reported to have been stabbed once near McDonald's in the Drapery.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The man was taken to hospital with injuries but following surgery he appears to be recovering well.

"No arrests have been made at the moment."

If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

It comes nearly two weeks after a man was beaten up and had his head stamped on by gang of four teenagers on Thursday, August 22.

