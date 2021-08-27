Man threatens security guard at knifepoint in Northampton Homebase after trying to cut security wire on items
Police have released an image of a man who they want to speak to in connection with the assault
A security guard was threatened at knifepoint in a Northampton Homebase store last week.
The assault took place on Thursday, August 19 between 3.50pm and 4.10pm at the Homebase store at Riverside Retail Park in Fairground Way.
The store's security saw a man attempting to cut security wire on products in the power tool section.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man ran towards the exit and attempted to punch the security guard, before threatening him with a knife. He has then got into a waiting car which sped off."
Officers investigating the assault have released a CCTV of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000467602.