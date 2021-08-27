Man threatens security guard at knifepoint in Northampton Homebase after trying to cut security wire on items

A security guard was threatened at knifepoint in a Northampton Homebase store last week.

The assault took place on Thursday, August 19 between 3.50pm and 4.10pm at the Homebase store at Riverside Retail Park in Fairground Way.

The store's security saw a man attempting to cut security wire on products in the power tool section.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man?

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man ran towards the exit and attempted to punch the security guard, before threatening him with a knife. He has then got into a waiting car which sped off."

Officers investigating the assault have released a CCTV of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.