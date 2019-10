A man was taken to University Hospital Coventry after a car flipped on its roof in Northampton.

This road traffic collision happened yesterday at 4.30pm on Kettering Road in Northampton.

It involved two cars, one of which ended up on its roof.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

"Though we do not believe them to be life threatening or life changing at this time."