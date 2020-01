Two men are wanted after a man suffered severe injuries in an attack in a Northampton nightclub.

The assault took place between midnight and 1am on New Year's Day (January 1) inside the Bar So club in Abington Square.

The vicim was attacked by two men. As a result, the 24-year-old suffered a fractured eye-socket and a cut lip.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.