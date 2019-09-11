Man stabbed in fight with large group of men outside Northampton snooker club

A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed in an altercation involving a large group of men outside a snooker club in Northampton.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery after the attack in Kingsthorpe sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday (September 6).

A man was stabbed on High Street, Kingsthorpe. Photo: Google

The group of men involved in the altercation outside Kingsthorpe Snooker Club on High Street are described as white and all wearing sportswear.

The 18-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.