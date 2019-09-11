Man stabbed in fight with large group of men outside Northampton snooker club

A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed in an altercation involving a large group of men outside a snooker club in Northampton.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery after the attack in Kingsthorpe sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm on Friday (September 6).
The group of men involved in the altercation outside Kingsthorpe Snooker Club on High Street are described as white and all wearing sportswear.
The 18-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.