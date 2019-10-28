Man stabbed during robbery in Kettering

A man was stabbed in the hand when he reached for his phone after being threatened by three masked men who asked him for cannabis and a cigarette.

The victim was approached by the three men at around 2.45amyesterday, Sunday, October 27, along Whiteford Drive at the junction with Highfield Road.

The men had their faces covered and asked the victim for cannabis and a cigarette.

Two men then held the victim while the third man threatened him with a knife. When the victim tried to reach his mobile phone he was cut by the knife.

The man suffered a deep laceration to his hand.

The first offender is described as white, around 5ft 6in, average build, wearing a hooded top and white trainers. He was wearing a yellow plastic mask which had markings of bars with a line through them.

The second offender was white, around 5ft 8in, of heavy build with dark black or brown hair and was wearning a dark coloured hooded top and white Nike or Adidas trainers. He wore a black bandana with skulls on it across his face.

The third offender was white, about 5ft 4in, slight, wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers and dark trainers. He was wearing a dark bandana across his face.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.