Man stabbed by attacker in balaclava in Northampton's 'Skid Alley'

A 18-year-old man was stabbed in a Northampton area known locally as "Skid Alley" over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday (May 25) at about 7.30pm on the pathway between Kenstone Close and the nearby railway line in Kingsthorpe, north of Kings Heath.

Skid Alley, marked here with a red line, is close to Kenstone Close and a nearby railway line.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed by another man. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

The attacker is described as a white man, about 6ft 1in, of athletic build and wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up and a balaclava.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.