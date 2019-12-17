Man snatches woman's handbag in Northampton robbery

Officers are looking for witnesses after a robbery in Northampton in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

At around 1am, a woman was walking across Abington Avenue from Kettering Road.

A man approached her from behind and grabbed her bag.

When she tried to pull it back, he pushed her to the floor, causing the chain of the bag to break, and he made off with the bag along Abington Avenue, towards the junction of Stimpson Avenue.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a man of medium build, around 5ft 9in, wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and dark trousers."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000667681.