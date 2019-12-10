Man slashed in Desborough

A man was slashed after confronting two teenagers who were tampering with his motorbike in Desborough.

In an appeal launched yesterday (Monday) police said the victim was assaulted after the incident in Regent Street on November 26.

Just after 10pm he opened his front door to find two men tampering with his motorbike and confronted them.

During the incident he was slashed across the arm by one of the suspects with a weapon, although the type of weapon was not revealed.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders, who were around 18-years-old and wore black hoodies, ran off in the direction of Union Street.

"As a result of his injuries, the victim needed numerous stitches."

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000634454, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.