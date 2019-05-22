Man set to appear in court over death of 'kindhearted legend' Stephen 'Swanny' Swann one year ago in Northampton

It has been one year since the death of a "happy-go-lucky" Northampton man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Stephen 'Swanny' Swann had been out with his friends and teammates from Standens Barn FC when he was hit by a car while crossing a road at around 11.40pm on May 20.

Stephen's family - brother Darrell, mum Ann and sister Tracey - with his portrait.

Sadly, he died at the scene. He was 39.

Since his death, Mohammed Habibur Rahman, aged 21, of St James Park Road, has been charged with death by dangerous driving. He is set to appear in court on September 2.

In the weeks, after his death, a heartbroken community of Swanny's family and friends came together for a charity football match in memory of the man who was "loved by everyone".

Hundreds of his friends, family and teammates took to the pitch at Cogenhoe United FC to remember the "kindhearted, cheeky legend" on June 2.

Over 5,000 was raised for Stephen's funeral costs in the weeks after his death.

Speaking at the time, he mum Ann told the Chronicle and Echo: "He was the most loving, kindest person to everyone.

"I spoke to him on the phone the night before. The last thing he said to me was 'I love you mum'. And I said 'I love you son'.

"I just want to see his smile again."

A JustGiving page was also set up by his teammates to cover Swanny's funeral costs for his family and raised more than £5,000.

Flowers were lain at the scene of the incident where Stephen Swann was killed in a hit-and-run incident.