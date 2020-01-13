Man seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Northampton which then drove off

A police investigation continues after a man and a car collided on a busy road in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 30, between 5.20pm and 5.40pm, in Kingsley Road, when a silver Vauxhall Astra was in collision with a man in his 30s.

The car then drove off, according to police.

The man received serious injuries and a 27-year-old man has been interviewed in connection with this incident.

Anyone who witnessed it or has any information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.