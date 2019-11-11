Man robs woman's purse while she is being treated by paramedics after car crash in Northampton

Witnesses are being sought after a woman was robbed in The Headlands - while paramedics were treating her at the side of the road.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 6, between 5pm and 5.50pm, when a woman was involved in a car crash.

As she received medical attention, a man snatched her purse from her hand, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A spokeswoman for the countywide force said: "The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, of medium build and wearing black clothing."

An ambulance was called and the woman did not sustain life-threatening injuries from the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.