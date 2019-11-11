Man robs woman's purse while she is being treated by paramedics after car crash in Northampton

The incident took place in The Headlands, police today confirmed (Monday).
Witnesses are being sought after a woman was robbed in The Headlands - while paramedics were treating her at the side of the road.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 6, between 5pm and 5.50pm, when a woman was involved in a car crash.

As she received medical attention, a man snatched her purse from her hand, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A spokeswoman for the countywide force said: "The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, of medium build and wearing black clothing."

An ambulance was called and the woman did not sustain life-threatening injuries from the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.