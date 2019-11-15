Man repeatedly attacked with a metal spanner by a gang of teenagers in Northampton town centre

A gang of teenagers attacked and robbed a couple as they were walking through the centre one evening this week.

At around 8.15pm last night, Wednesday, November 13, a man and a woman were walking up Abington Street towards Upper Mounts when they were approached from behind by a group of six to eight teenage boys.

An altercation broke out and the boys began throwing chairs from a nearby coffee shop before one pushed the man off his bicycle.

He was then repeatedly struck to the head and back with a metal spanner, causing injuries which required hospital treatment, before the group ran off, taking the victim’s black Carrera Vulcan bicycle.

All the offenders are described as white boys, aged 14 to 16. One wore glasses, and the boy who had the spanner was around 5ft 4in.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.