Man punched to the nose by men wearing balaclavas in Northampton

A man who was the target of an assault near Northampton's Racecourse was shouted at and hit by an object thrown at him.

The incident happened on Friday, January 3, between 7.20pm and 7.40pm in Colwyn Road, Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) said.

The victim was walking along the road, past the side road that leads onto the Racecourse, when another man shouted offensive comments towards him before throwing an object at him.

The man was then punched to the nose.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a white man, aged 25-30, about 6ft, of slim build, with stubble and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms with a red stripe down the side and black trainers.

"He was with two other males, both of slim build and wearing balaclavas.

"One was wearing a grey coat, dark jeans and carrying a small man bag and the other was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and navy jeans."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.