Man punched outside Kettering nightclub

A man has been arrested after an attack outside a Kettering nightclub.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place outside Abacus in Dalkeith Place between 2am and 3am on Sunday (January 12).

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was punched by another man.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, with short ginger hair, about 6ft and of a slim build.

"He was aged 19 to 20, wearing a grey hooded jacket, black trousers and trainers.

"A white woman with blonde hair may have witnessed the incident and police officers are appealing for her or anyone else with information or a witness account to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."

The arrested 19-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.