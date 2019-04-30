Man punched in the head and suffers broken jaw in Northampton robbery

Officers investigating a robbery where a man was knocked to the floor and robbed of his wallet are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 23, a man was walking along Billing Brook Road towards Weston Favell.

The incident happened in Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

As he crossed the road near the junction with Birds Hill Road, he was attacked by two unknown suspects who punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the floor where he was further assaulted and his wallet stolen.

The victim’s injuries include a cut above his eye, broken teeth and a broken jaw.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.