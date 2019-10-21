Man punched in the face and robbed of wallet in Northampton

Two men grabbed their victim and punched him in the face after he refused to hand over his wallet in an early morning robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened in Duston Road on Wednesday, October 16, between 4am and 4.20am, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

A man was approached by another man just before Windsor Crescent, and was asked for money.

When the man refused, a second man then grabbed him before the first man punched him in the face and stole his wallet.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) said: "The first offender is described as a white man, in his late 20s, about 6ft, of medium build with a black baseball cap.

"He had a southern English accent and was wearing black jeans, a black zip-up jacket and a black baseball cap.

"The second offender is described as a white man, aged 21-25, about 5ft 7in, of slim build with dark brown hair which was shorter on the sides and swept to one side on top.

"He had an eastern European accent, acne scars on his face and was wearing black jogging bottoms and white trainers."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.