Man pulls out Swiss army knife and robs victim of phone and money in Northampton

A man was robbed at knife point of his phone and money last night in a Northampton neighbourhood.
The incident happened on Thursday (May 9) between 10.15pm and 10.45pm when the victim was walking in Standside, St James.
He was approached by another man who pulled out a Swiss army knife and demanded his money and his phone.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, of slim build with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing blue jeans and a black ‘parka’ style coat which came down to his thighs.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.