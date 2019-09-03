Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run death of Northampton's 'kindhearted legend' Stephen 'Swanny' Swann

A 21-year-old man has today pleaded guilty to killing a Northampton man in a hit-and-run last year.

Mohammed Rahman, 21, of St James, Northampton, was set to stand trial at Northampton Crown Court today.

Stephen "Swanny" Swann was killed in a hit-and-run on Wellingborough Road on May 20. He was 39.

He was charged with death by dangerous driving after hitting and killing Stephen "Swanny" Swann, 39, on Wellingborough Road last year, before driving away without stopping.

But today (September 3), Rahman instead pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

It comes after also pleading guilty top perverting the course of justice at an earlier eharing.

Rahman will be sentenced for both offences on September 16.

Over 5,000 pounds was raised for Stephen's funeral costs in the weeks after his death.

In the weeks, after his death, a heartbroken community of Swanny's family and friends came together for a charity football match in memory of the man who was "loved by everyone".

Hundreds of his friends, family and teammates took to the pitch at Cogenhoe United FC to remember the "kindhearted, cheeky legend" on June 2.

Speaking at the time, he mum Ann told the Chronicle and Echo: "He was the most loving, kindest person to everyone.

"I spoke to him on the phone the night before. The last thing he said to me was 'I love you mum'. And I said 'I love you son'.

"I just want to see his smile again."

A JustGiving page was also set up by his teammates to cover Swanny's funeral costs for his family and raised more than £5,000.