Man pleads guilty on first day of his trial to kidnapping and raping woman in Daventry

A man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman off a Daventry road and raping her in a lay-by.

Anthony Carey, 29, formerly of Watling Street, Weedon Bec, was due to stand trial at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 14).

But instead, he stood to plead guilty to kidnap, assault and rape.

He was arrested following the attack that began in Daventry on November 19, 2018.

At the time, Northamptonshire Police reported that a man bundled a woman in to his car, drove her to a secluded lay-by and raped her.

Carey was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on June 21.