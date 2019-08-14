Man on Northampton towpath indecently exposed himself to teenage girls above

A middle-aged man indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Northampton on Monday (August 12), according to police.
The girls were on the bridge on Towcester Road by KFC when a man on the footpath below whistled at them before exposing himself between 5.20pm and 5.30pm, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
The offender is described as a white man, aged in his early 50s, about 5ft 6in and of medium build.
He was bald and wearing a dark blue jacket and black jeans.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.