Man on Northampton towpath indecently exposed himself to teenage girls above

A middle-aged man indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Northampton on Monday (August 12), according to police.

The girls were on the bridge on Towcester Road by KFC when a man on the footpath below whistled at them before exposing himself between 5.20pm and 5.30pm, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

The incident happened near KFC on Towcester Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his early 50s, about 5ft 6in and of medium build.

He was bald and wearing a dark blue jacket and black jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.