Man left with burning skin after teens' lunchtime attack in Northampton town centre

Three teenagers punched and sprayed a man with an unknown liquid during a random lunchtime attack in Northampton town centre.

Detectives say the trio — two males and one girl, all believed to be aged 16 or 17 — approached the man in Castilian Street at between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Friday (July 30).

The unidentified liquid left the victim with a burning sensation on his skin.

Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday's attack in Castilian Street

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One assailant was a teenage girl — described as a mixed race girl aged around 17, who had long hair — who punched him in the head. The two male attackers then sprayed the victim with an unknown substance which caused irritation and a burning sensation on his skin.

"One male suspect is described as a white boy aged 16 to 17, around 6ft and of slim build. He wore a hat, black jacket and dark jeans. The other is described as a black boy also aged 16 to 17, around 6ft and of medium to stocky build."