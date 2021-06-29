Man left with broken nose and severe bruising after violent assault in Wellingborough

A man in his forties was repeatedly assaulted in Wellingborough, which left him with severe bruising and a broken nose.

The violent ordeal took place between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 2 when the victim left the Gloucester Pub and walked towards the benches outside the KAKA store at the junction of Church Street and Market Street.

The man was chatting with friends when a male approached him and struck him in the side of the head with a beer can. The male then punched him before throwing him to the ground.

The victim was first assaulted at the junction of Church Street and Market Street in Wellingborough.

The perpetrator proceeded to assault the victim, breaking his nose and causing bruising.

The victim attempted to leave the area but then encountered the offender again in Market Square, where he was assaulted a second time.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender was white and in his early thirties, five foot and nine inches and of a slim build with blonde hair. He was wearing white shorts and a white vest top.

"Due to the time of the incident, officers believe this area would have been busy and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has any information to get in touch."