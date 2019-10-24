Man left with broken nose after Rothwell attack

A man suffered a broken nose when he was attacked moments after a verbal altercation outside a Rothwell pub.

Police have launched an appeal after the incident at about 11.30pm on Saturday (October 19).

The Red Lion in Rothwell.

The victim left the Red Lion pub in Market Hill and became involved in a verbal exchange with two other unknown men.

He was then assaulted and left with a broken nose, chipped teeth and bruising.

A police spokesman said: "One of the suspects is described as a white man, aged about 50, with his hair worn in a mohican style."

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.