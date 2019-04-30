Man left with broken jaw after Rushden gang attack

A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched three times in Rushden.

Today (April 30) police launched an appeal for information after the attack in High Street in the early hours of Sunday, April 7.

The victim was walking in the area between 3.45am and 4.15am when he was attacked by a gang of four or five men.

A police spokesman said: “He was punched in the face three times causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a broken jaw.”

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.