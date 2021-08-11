Man left needing face stitches after suffering stab wound in late night Northampton incident

Police were called to the Bruce Street area of Weedon Road. Photo: Google Maps

A man has been left needing stitches after suffering from a stab wound in a late night Northampton incident.

Police were called to Weedon Road, where Bruce Street meets the main road, at around 11.20pm yesterday (August 10) after the injured man sought help.

An onlooker to the incident said the injury around the man's eye looked bad and that he had lost a lot of blood.

The man was subsequently treated at hospital and needed stitches on his face.

Police are now investigating how he sustained the injuries.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We received a report of an injured man having sought help in Weedon Road, Northampton, at around 11.20pm last night (August 10).

"He had suffered what appeared to be a knife wound to the face, which required stitches, and investigations into how he came to be injured are underway."