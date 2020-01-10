Man left blind in one eye after Wellingborough attack

A man lost his sight in one eye after he was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Wellingborough.

Today (January 10) police released an image of a man they want to speak to after the shocking assault in Cambridge Street between 11.20pm and 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 19.

A man had parked his car in the street when he was approached by a group of people. One of them then punched him in an unprovoked attack.

A police spokesman said: "The 31-year-old man sustained a serious head injury and as a result has lost his sight in one of his eyes.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.

"Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000620921. Or alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."