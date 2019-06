Officers investigating a Kettering collision in which a man suffered a minor leg injury are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

At about 11.40am yesterday (Sunday, June 2), a man stood in a service road outside St Andrew’s Church, Lindsay Street, was in collision with a grey VW Jetta car.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.