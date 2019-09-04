Man indecently exposing himself to women in Northamptonshire - and there could be more victims

A man on a bicycle is going around indecently exposing himself to women in a Northamptonshire town and police believe there could be victims yet to come forward.

Over the past few weeks, a man has been 'revealing himself' to women in Daventry in various locations including Welton Road, Daventry Road and Shackleton Drive.

The man is described as black, aged between 18 and 21, about 5ft 10in, with tight curly hair.

He is often riding a black bicycle and wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents or anyone that has been approached by this man but has not yet reported it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.