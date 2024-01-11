Police want to speak to the man pictured

Police believe this man could help with their investigation.

A man indecently exposed himself to two women in a Northamptonshire village before walking off.

The incident happened in Stratford Road, Roade at about 1.25pm on January 4.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation.