Man indecently exposes himself to two women in Northamptonshire village before walking off
Police want to speak to the man pictured
A man indecently exposed himself to two women in a Northamptonshire village before walking off.
The incident happened in Stratford Road, Roade at about 1.25pm on January 4.
Police say a man indecently exposed himself to two women before walking off.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000006059.