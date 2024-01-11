News you can trust since 1931
Man indecently exposes himself to two women in Northamptonshire village before walking off

Police want to speak to the man pictured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Police believe this man could help with their investigation.

A man indecently exposed himself to two women in a Northamptonshire village before walking off.

The incident happened in Stratford Road, Roade at about 1.25pm on January 4.

Police say a man indecently exposed himself to two women before walking off.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000006059.

