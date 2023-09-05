Man in his 70s punched several times in the face at Northampton petrol station

Police are now huntng for the culprit following the violent incedent on the forecourt of a fuel station in Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

A man was punched in the face and pushed several times after asking another man not to drop litter. Police are now huntng for the culprit following the violent incedent on the forecourt of a fuel station in Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

The incident occurred between 3.45pm and 4pm on Friday, August 25, when a man in his 70s asked a man not to litter. The other man took exception to this and punched him in the face before pushing him several times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender was a black man, aged between 25 and 30, and was wearing all black clothing believed to be work attire. He was in a silver Ford transit van.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offender.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.